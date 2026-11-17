https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/putin-trump-xi-meeting-could-push-global-community-for-dialogue---kremlin-1125081599.html
Putin-Trump-Xi Meeting Could Push Global Community for Dialogue - Kremlin
Putin-Trump-Xi Meeting Could Push Global Community for Dialogue - Kremlin
Sputnik International
A meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is a landmark event that could be a wake-up call for the global community on the need for dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-17T08:51+0000
2026-11-17T08:51+0000
2026-11-17T08:51+0000
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vladimir putin
donald trump
xi jinping
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
dmitry peskov
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"This is a landmark meeting. There have never been meetings of this kind before. In any case, the meeting itself could send a significant signal to all humanity about the need for dialogue to find ways to resolve existing problems," Peskov told the Vesti news agency. Putin, Xi and Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday. The summit will take place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/xi-putin-trump-meeting-at-apec-summit-has-historic-and-pioneering-significance--chinese-mfa-1125076978.html
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vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), dmitry peskov, kremlin
vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), dmitry peskov, kremlin
Putin-Trump-Xi Meeting Could Push Global Community for Dialogue - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is a landmark event that could be a wake-up call for the global community on the need for dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is a landmark meeting. There have never been meetings of this kind before. In any case, the meeting itself could send a significant signal to all humanity about the need for dialogue to find ways to resolve existing problems," Peskov told the Vesti news agency.
Putin, Xi and Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday. The summit will take place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19.