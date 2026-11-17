Putin-Trump-Xi Summit Could Forge New G3 Power Bloc - Expert
© Sputnik / Anna RatkogloAPEC 2026 summit in Shenzhen, China.
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
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A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the US and China at the APEC summit in Shenzhen this week could potentially open the door to a new format of global power politics, Alexander L. Vuving, professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, told Sputnik.
The US-China-Russia trilateral "can be seen as the first step toward a hypothetical G3 of military powers,” the expert noted.
Such a 'G3' may offer an alternative to the existing international formats such as the UN and G7, argued the pundit, likening the planned meeting with the Tehran, Yalta and Potsdam conferences of 1943–1945, at which the leaders of the US, Soviet Union and UK negotiated the post-war world order.
However, he cautioned against drawing direct parallels, noting:
Such a 'G3' may offer an alternative to the existing international formats such as the UN and G7, argued the pundit, likening the planned meeting with the Tehran, Yalta and Potsdam conferences of 1943–1945, at which the leaders of the US, Soviet Union and UK negotiated the post-war world order.
However, he cautioned against drawing direct parallels, noting:
“Military power today is more constrained by tighter economic interdependence, a flatter balance of power, and ironically, nuclear deterrence.”