Russia Strikes Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit the highway and railway bridges in Kiev, used for the transit of weapons and special equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, UAVs against enterprises of the defense indutrsy complex of Ukraine and energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strike, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: the Yuzhny railway bridge, used for transit transportation of military goods by road and rail; the Severny highway bridge, used for transportation of weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces also struck infrastructure designed for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo to support Ukrainian troops in the Izmail port, as well as a cargo ship delivering military goods to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russia hit:
An industrial enterprise engaged in the production and large–scale assembly of drones from foreign components in Kiev
Enterprises that produce Flamingo missiles and long- and medium-range UAVs in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Aviation and machine–building plants producing missiles for the army and their engines in the city of Zaporozhye
An enterprise in the Cherkassy region where the production of Fire Point FP-9 missiles and Neptune-MD rocket assemblies was organized