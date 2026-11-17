https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/russia-will-not-back-down-in-situation-with-ukraine---deputy-foreign-minister-1125083479.html

Russia Will Not Back Down in Situation With Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Will Not Back Down in Situation With Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia will not back down in the situation with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

2026-11-17T10:45+0000

2026-11-17T10:45+0000

2026-11-17T10:45+0000

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On Ukraine"We will not [back down]. We will achieve our goals either by political or military means," Ryabkov told reporters. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO is categorically unacceptable for Russia, Ryabkov added. There is no understanding on the timing of a new round of the negotiations on Ukraine, he added."I want to say that today there is no understanding of the parameters and any guidelines in terms of continuing this process [the Russia-US-Ukraine negotiation process," Ryabkov said.The topic of Ukraine may be raised at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China, Ryabkov said."The leaders of Russia, China and the United States will meet the day after tomorrow in Shenzhen. I am sure that the dialogue on this topic [of Ukraine] will continue there," Ryabkov said.On SecurityRussia has not yet received a proper response from the West to its proposals on security guarantees, Ryabkov said."I want to emphasize that the draft agreements that were submitted by Russia to the United States and the entire NATO bloc back in 2021 contain elements that, by and large, mean mutual non-aggression. We do not yet have a proper response from the other side to these proposals," Ryabkov told reporters.It will not be possible to solve European security issues without the United States, Ryabkov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/no-subject-for-talk-on-ukraine-with-e3--russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124883645.html

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