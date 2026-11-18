https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/apec-ceo-summit-calls-for-renewed-commitment-to-free-trade-environment---document-1125097993.html
APEC CEO Summit Calls for Renewed Commitment to Free Trade Environment - Document
APEC CEO Summit Calls for Renewed Commitment to Free Trade Environment - Document
Sputnik International
Participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit called on the group to reaffirm its commitment to a free, non-discriminatory, and predictable trading environment, according to the Shenzhen Initiative released on November 19.
2026-11-18T15:39+0000
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The participants of the summit also addressed the association to reduce non-tariff barriers, especially those that affect food trade, the document said, adding that they also called on the group to advance the creation of a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific region.The members called for the creation of an AI management system based on the principles of responsibility and security.They also agreed to strengthen efforts on disaster prevention and preparedness.The Shenzhen Initiative will be presented to the APEC economic leaders at the Shenzhen Summit.The APEC CEO Summit was held in Shenzhen, China, on November 17-18, and was attended by the heads of 12 economies of the association.
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asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), shenzhen, food security, economic integration
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), shenzhen, food security, economic integration
APEC CEO Summit Calls for Renewed Commitment to Free Trade Environment - Document
Participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit called on the group to reaffirm its commitment to a free, non-discriminatory, and predictable trading environment, according to the Shenzhen Initiative released on November 19.
"We call on APEC ... to reaffirm its commitment to creating a free, open, fair, nondiscriminatory, transparent, and predictable environment for trade and investment, and to pursue regional economic integration and the multilateral trading system," the document read.
The participants of the summit also addressed the association to reduce non-tariff barriers, especially those that affect food trade, the document said, adding that they also called on the group to advance the creation of a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific region.
The members called for the creation of an AI management system based on the principles of responsibility and security.
They also agreed to strengthen efforts on disaster prevention and preparedness.
The Shenzhen Initiative will be presented to the APEC economic leaders at the Shenzhen Summit.
The APEC CEO Summit was held in Shenzhen, China, on November 17-18, and was attended by the heads of 12 economies of the association.