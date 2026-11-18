https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/putin-trump-meet-for-8th-time-in-9-years-1125097024.html
Putin, Trump Meet for 8th Time in 9 Years
Putin, Trump Meet for 8th Time in 9 Years
Sputnik International
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, marked their eighth in-person meeting in nine years, a period that includes the time since Trump took office as US President in 2017.
2026-11-18T14:58+0000
2026-11-18T14:58+0000
2026-11-18T14:58+0000
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The leaders first met in July 2017 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Their conversation, initially scheduled to last 30 minutes, continued for more than two hours. The heads of state discussed the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Syria, cybersecurity issues, and ways to improve bilateral relations. Putin and Trump held their second in-person meeting on November 11, 2017, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam. In July 2018, the two leaders held their first full-scale summit in Helsinki, marking their third face-to-face encounter. Putin and Trump discussed ways to normalize and develop bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international agenda. Following the talks, the Russian and US presidents made statements to the press and answered questions from journalists. In November 2018, Putin and Trump held a brief conversation in Paris during events marking the centenary of the end of the First World War. In December of the same year, the presidents had an informal discussion on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. In June 2019, the Russian and US presidents held full-scale talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. At the time, Putin said that his conversation with his US counterpart had been productive and conducted in a businesslike and pragmatic manner. These talks marked the final meeting between the two leaders during Trump's first presidential term. In the summer of 2025, Putin and Trump held talks in Anchorage, where they addressed potential ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Following the summit in Alaska, the Russian president said that ending the conflict in Ukraine was possible, adding that Russia was interested in ensuring that any such resolution would be long-lasting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/putin-trump-to-have-full-fledged-conversation-regardless-of-format-of-talks---kremlin-aide-1125091795.html
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Putin, Trump Meet for 8th Time in 9 Years
SHENZHEN, China (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, marked their eighth in-person meeting in nine years, a period that includes the time since Trump took office as US President in 2017.
The leaders first met in July 2017 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Their conversation, initially scheduled to last 30 minutes, continued for more than two hours. The heads of state discussed the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Syria, cybersecurity issues, and ways to improve bilateral relations.
Putin and Trump held their second in-person meeting on November 11, 2017, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam.
In July 2018, the two leaders held their first full-scale summit in Helsinki, marking their third face-to-face encounter. Putin and Trump discussed ways to normalize and develop bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international agenda. Following the talks, the Russian and US presidents made statements to the press and answered questions from journalists.
In November 2018, Putin and Trump held a brief conversation in Paris during events marking the centenary of the end of the First World War. In December of the same year, the presidents had an informal discussion on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. In June 2019, the Russian and US presidents held full-scale talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. At the time, Putin said that his conversation with his US counterpart had been productive and conducted in a businesslike and pragmatic manner. These talks marked the final meeting between the two leaders during Trump's first presidential term.
In the summer of 2025, Putin and Trump held talks in Anchorage, where they addressed potential ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Following the summit in Alaska, the Russian president said that ending the conflict in Ukraine was possible, adding that Russia was interested in ensuring that any such resolution would be long-lasting.