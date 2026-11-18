https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/iran-pushes-for-new-independent-regional-security-framework-after-muscat-talks-1125087364.html
Iran Pushes for New Independent Regional Security Framework After Muscat Talks
Iran Pushes for New Independent Regional Security Framework After Muscat Talks
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has concluded a diplomatic visit to Oman, where he held high-level meetings to discuss regional de-escalation and... 18.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-18T03:41+0000
2026-11-18T03:41+0000
2026-11-18T03:41+0000
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During his visit, Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Beyond standard bilateral relations, the officials focused on regional developments, specifically addressing efforts to defuse renewed US aggression. According to Araghchi, Iran and Oman share closely aligned views on these pressing issues.A central focus of the talks was the creation of a new regional security architecture. Both sides emphasized that sustainable security must originate from within the region itself, free from external interference. Araghchi expressed gratitude for Oman's diplomatic efforts, noting that Muscat was the first country to engage in these de-escalation initiatives and continues to play a positive role in regional conflict resolution.In addition to the Omani bilateral meetings, a trilateral session was held with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. The three nations discussed transit and connectivity, focusing on leveraging Iran’s geographic position as a vital logistical link between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf. The parties agreed to continue substantive discussions on these connectivity issues in the future.
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middle east, abbas araghchi, oman, muscat, uzbekistan, iran
middle east, abbas araghchi, oman, muscat, uzbekistan, iran
Iran Pushes for New Independent Regional Security Framework After Muscat Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has concluded a diplomatic visit to Oman, where he held high-level meetings to discuss regional de-escalation and proposed the establishment of a new, independent security framework.
During his visit, Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Beyond standard bilateral relations, the officials focused on regional developments, specifically addressing efforts to defuse renewed US aggression. According to Araghchi, Iran and Oman share closely aligned views on these pressing issues.
A central focus of the talks was the creation of a new regional security architecture. Both sides emphasized that sustainable security must originate from within the region itself, free from external interference. Araghchi expressed gratitude for Oman's diplomatic efforts, noting that Muscat was the first country to engage in these de-escalation initiatives and continues to play a positive role in regional conflict resolution.
In addition to the Omani bilateral meetings, a trilateral session was held with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. The three nations discussed transit and connectivity, focusing on leveraging Iran’s geographic position as a vital logistical link between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf. The parties agreed to continue substantive discussions on these connectivity issues in the future.