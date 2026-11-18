https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/iran-shoots-down-us-mq9-drone-over-strait-of-hormuz-1125097155.html
Iran Shoots Down US MQ‑9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz
Iran Shoots Down US MQ‑9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iranian air defense systems shot down a US-made MQ‑9 drone over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian military said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T15:00+0000
2026-11-18T15:00+0000
2026-11-18T15:00+0000
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"In continuation of the successes of the Iranian military's air defense forces in destroying the enemy's advanced UAVs, another MQ‑9 drone was shot down in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz," the military was quoted by the ISNA agency. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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Iran Shoots Down US MQ‑9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian air defense systems shot down a US-made MQ‑9 drone over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian military said on Wednesday.
"In continuation of the successes of the Iranian military's air defense forces in destroying the enemy's advanced UAVs, another MQ‑9 drone was shot down in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz," the military was quoted by the ISNA agency.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.