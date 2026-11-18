https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/israel-will-not-pull-troops-without-disarming-hamas-hezbollah-first---defense-chief-1125093368.html
Israel Will Not Pull Troops Without Disarming Hamas, Hezbollah First - Defense Chief
Israel Will Not Pull Troops Without Disarming Hamas, Hezbollah First - Defense Chief
Sputnik International
Israel will not withdraw its troops from the security zones in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and southern Syria until the Hamas and Hezbollah movements are fully disarmed, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
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He recalled that the policy of the current Israeli government, formed after the attack by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, is that the army controls security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and operates in them to protect Israeli settlements. The Israeli Defense chief warned that in the event of escalation on these fronts, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to maneuver and take control of additional territories, evacuating the population, destroying infrastructure on the ground, and turning these territories into part of Israel's permanent security zones. Since the autumn of 2023, Israel has continued military operations in the Gaza Strip, expanded its presence in the West Bank, including through the construction of new settlements, and maintained control over a number of territories in southern Lebanon. In Syria, Israeli forces, following the change of power in Damascus in December 2024, occupied additional territories in the Golan Heights area, including the demilitarized zone established by the 1974 disengagement agreement. Agreements reached through international mediation provide for the disarmament of Hamas and Hezbollah in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and southern Lebanon.
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Israel Will Not Pull Troops Without Disarming Hamas, Hezbollah First - Defense Chief
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will not withdraw its troops from the security zones in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and southern Syria until the Hamas and Hezbollah movements are fully disarmed, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.
He recalled that the policy of the current Israeli government, formed after the attack by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, is that the army controls security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and operates in them to protect Israeli settlements.
"Israel will not retreat from the current borders of the security zones and will not revise them until the Hamas movement is eliminated and Gaza is demilitarized, until the Hezbollah movement is disarmed throughout Lebanon, and until all jihadist threats from Syria are eliminated," Katz said.
The Israeli Defense chief warned that in the event of escalation on these fronts, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to maneuver and take control of additional territories, evacuating the population, destroying infrastructure on the ground, and turning these territories into part of Israel's permanent security zones.
Since the autumn of 2023, Israel has continued military operations in the Gaza Strip, expanded its presence in the West Bank, including through the construction of new settlements, and maintained control over a number of territories in southern Lebanon.
In Syria, Israeli forces, following the change of power in Damascus in December 2024, occupied additional territories in the Golan Heights area, including the demilitarized zone established by the 1974 disengagement agreement. Agreements reached through international mediation provide for the disarmament of Hamas and Hezbollah in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and southern Lebanon.