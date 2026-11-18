https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/moscow-rolls-out-the-red-carpet-for-the-international-kostomarov-forum-1125093025.html

Moscow Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the International Kostomarov Forum

Moscow Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the International Kostomarov Forum

Sputnik International

The opening ceremony of the 6th Kostomarov Forum, one of the largest global academic events dedicated to Russian language studies, was held at the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

2026-11-18T13:18+0000

2026-11-18T13:18+0000

2026-11-18T13:18+0000

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The forum coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Pushkin Institute and brings together experts from more than 100 countries, including nations across Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States.Participants include scholars, teachers, educators, government officials, representatives of public organizations and cultural figures.Elena Yampolskaya, an adviser to the Russian president and chair of the Presidential Council on State Policy for Supporting the Russian Language and the Languages of the Peoples of Russia, spotlighted the forum’s significance for promoting Russian abroad.Pushkin Institute Rector Nikita Gusev promised participants a packed, wide-ranging program. At its heart: academic sessions on teaching Russian as a foreign language, where experts will tackle the textbooks of tomorrow, the shifting landscape of language education in the digital age, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the classroom.Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Olga Petrova also sent greetings to the forum’s organizers and participants.“It is a great honor for me to welcome everyone on behalf of Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and to take part in the opening of the sixth Kostomarov Forum. As Nikita Gusev has already noted, this is a landmark event in the field of Russian language studies. The fact that the hall cannot accommodate everyone who wishes to attend is, I believe, proof of its significance. It is also particularly fitting that this year’s forum coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Alexander Pushkin State Russian Language Institute,” she highlighted.Elena Galaktionova, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations, also delivered greetings, reading out a message from Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.Natalia Bocharova, secretary-general of the International Organization for the Russian Language, described the Kostomarov Forum as one of the key platforms for Russian language specialists from both neighboring and more distant countries, offering opportunities for expert discussions and the exchange of experience.“I would like to remind everyone that Vitaly Kostomarov authored the famous textbook Russian for Everyone. I hear about it time and again abroad because it is one of the best Russian language textbooks. I hope we can all join forces and become ambassadors for the Russian language, which should bring people together,” she said.Randa Zayani, president of the Tunisian Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature and a member of the presidium of the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature, also emphasized the importance of such events for international exchange.She noted that Tunisia is the only country in North Africa where Russian is taught in secondary schools—and added that the forum lets participants feel part of a large, global community.The opening ceremony of the 6th Kostomarov Forum took place on November 18, with the event set to run through November 20. The forum is held under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, with support from the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature.

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