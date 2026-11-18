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Norwegian Security Police Warn of Terrorist Attack Risks in 2027
Norwegian Security Police Warn of Terrorist Attack Risks in 2027
Sputnik International
Terrorist attacks may be attempted in Norway in 2027, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said in an updated threat assessment on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T13:33+0000
2026-11-18T13:33+0000
2026-11-18T13:33+0000
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"The greatest terrorist threat in and against Norway continues to come from radical Islamists and right-wing extremists. PST believes there are good reasons to assume that attempts at terrorist attacks will be made by some of these groups next year," the statement read. In the updated threat assessment, the police maintained the terrorist threat level in Norway at a moderate level (third on a five-point scale). The security police also warned of trends such as nihilistic extremism and the risk of terrorist attacks by such groups.
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Norwegian Security Police Warn of Terrorist Attack Risks in 2027
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorist attacks may be attempted in Norway in 2027, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said in an updated threat assessment on Wednesday.
"The greatest terrorist threat in and against Norway continues to come from radical Islamists and right-wing extremists. PST believes there are good reasons to assume that attempts at terrorist attacks will be made by some of these groups next year," the statement read.
In the updated threat assessment, the police maintained the terrorist threat level in Norway at a moderate level (third on a five-point scale).
The security police also warned of trends such as nihilistic extremism and the risk of terrorist attacks by such groups.