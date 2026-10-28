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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-believes-necessary-to-develop-contacts-with-norway-finland---kremlin-1124970915.html
Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin
Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin
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Russia believes it is necessary to develop contacts with Norway and Finland, as it is in Moscow's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
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"Of course, it makes sense. These are our border countries, so it's in our interests. And Norway and Finland are our border countries," Peskov told Channel One, when asked about whether it makes sense to continue communication with Norway and Finland. Peskov called the reaction from Denmark, Estonia, and other European countries to the Norwegian and Finnish leaders' phone call with Putin hysterical and added that the European capitals' position on the need to continue pressure on Russia destructive and will lead to nothing good.
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Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin

18:46 GMT 28.10.2026
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An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes it is necessary to develop contacts with Norway and Finland, as it is in Moscow's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Of course, it makes sense. These are our border countries, so it's in our interests. And Norway and Finland are our border countries," Peskov told Channel One, when asked about whether it makes sense to continue communication with Norway and Finland.
Peskov called the reaction from Denmark, Estonia, and other European countries to the Norwegian and Finnish leaders' phone call with Putin hysterical and added that the European capitals' position on the need to continue pressure on Russia destructive and will lead to nothing good.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Putin, Finnish President and Norwegian PM Agree to Maintain Direct Contacts
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