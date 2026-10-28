https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-believes-necessary-to-develop-contacts-with-norway-finland---kremlin-1124970915.html
Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin
Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia believes it is necessary to develop contacts with Norway and Finland, as it is in Moscow's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T18:46+0000
2026-10-28T18:46+0000
2026-10-28T18:46+0000
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"Of course, it makes sense. These are our border countries, so it's in our interests. And Norway and Finland are our border countries," Peskov told Channel One, when asked about whether it makes sense to continue communication with Norway and Finland. Peskov called the reaction from Denmark, Estonia, and other European countries to the Norwegian and Finnish leaders' phone call with Putin hysterical and added that the European capitals' position on the need to continue pressure on Russia destructive and will lead to nothing good.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-finnish-president-and-norwegian-pm-agree-to-maintain-direct-contacts-1124948073.html
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Russia Believes Necessary to Develop Contacts With Norway, Finland - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes it is necessary to develop contacts with Norway and Finland, as it is in Moscow's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Of course, it makes sense. These are our border countries, so it's in our interests. And Norway and Finland are our border countries," Peskov told Channel One, when asked about whether it makes sense to continue communication with Norway and Finland.
Peskov called the reaction from Denmark, Estonia, and other European countries to the Norwegian and Finnish leaders' phone call with Putin
hysterical and added that the European capitals' position on the need to continue pressure on Russia destructive and will lead to nothing good.