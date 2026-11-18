https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/pentagon-chief-visits-venezuela---reports-1125093834.html
Pentagon Chief Visits Venezuela - Reports
Pentagon Chief Visits Venezuela - Reports
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has arrived in Venezuela, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Wednesday, citing flight data and sources.
2026-11-18T13:40+0000
2026-11-18T13:40+0000
2026-11-18T13:40+0000
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Hegseth is also expected to visit other countries in the region, the report said. On Tuesday, the Pentagon chief visited US Southern Command headquarters in Florida, it added.On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism."The US has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/us-authorizes-transactions-with-venezuelas-pdvsa-bonds-starting-december-18---ofac-1125016794.html
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Pentagon Chief Visits Venezuela - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has arrived in Venezuela, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Wednesday, citing flight data and sources.
Hegseth is also expected to visit other countries in the region, the report said.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon chief visited US Southern Command headquarters in Florida, it added.
On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism."
The US has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits
to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities.