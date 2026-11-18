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Philippine President Says He Ordered Fast Food for Trump as Late-Night Snack
Philippine President Says He Ordered Fast Food for Trump as Late-Night Snack
Sputnik International
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he had ordered food from the local fast-food chain Jollibee to be delivered to US President Donald Trump and his delegation for a late-night snack.
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"Last night I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation," Marcos said at a meeting with Trump in the Philippine capital of Manila. Marcos said that he wanted to give the guests the "taste of Manila" in this way. Jollibee is a popular fast-food chain, with fried chicken being one of its main dishes, the president said. He added that the Philippine chain has surpassed KFC in popularity in the United States, to which Trump expressed surprise. Trump was on a state visit to the Philippines from November 17-18. On Wednesday, he held talks with the Philippine president at the Malacanang Palace in Manila.
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Philippine President Says He Ordered Fast Food for Trump as Late-Night Snack
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he had ordered food from the local fast-food chain Jollibee to be delivered to US President Donald Trump and his delegation for a late-night snack.
"Last night I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation," Marcos said at a meeting with Trump in the Philippine capital of Manila.
Marcos said that he wanted to give the guests the "taste of Manila" in this way. Jollibee is a popular fast-food chain, with fried chicken being one of its main dishes, the president said. He added that the Philippine chain has surpassed KFC in popularity in the United States, to which Trump expressed surprise.
Trump was on a state visit to the Philippines from November 17-18. On Wednesday, he held talks with the Philippine president at the Malacanang Palace in Manila.