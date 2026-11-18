https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/us-philippines-reach-largest-ever-bilateral-trade-deal---trump-1125090081.html
US, Philippines Reach Largest Ever Bilateral Trade Deal - Trump
US, Philippines Reach Largest Ever Bilateral Trade Deal - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States and the Philippines have concluded the largest agreement in the history of their bilateral trade, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-11-18T08:13+0000
2026-11-18T08:13+0000
2026-11-18T08:13+0000
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Trump said the agreement was reached very quickly, even though he had not been certain that the two sides would be able to come to an accord. He further described the deal as a positive development for both nations. The US president also said that the US and the Philippines are making their alliance stronger than ever, a process bolstered by this trade agreement. Meetings between the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the bloc's partners took place in Manila from November 15-17. The East Asia Summit was held on November 17, its participants include the ASEAN member states and eight of the association's partners, including Russia, the United States, and China.
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us, donald trump, philippines, ferdinand marcos jr., asean, trade deal
US, Philippines Reach Largest Ever Bilateral Trade Deal - Trump
The United States and the Philippines have concluded the largest agreement in the history of their bilateral trade, US President Donald Trump said.
"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made by far, and it is a fair deal for both countries and we are very happy with it," Trump said during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.
Trump said the agreement was reached very quickly, even though he had not been certain that the two sides would be able to come to an accord. He further described the deal as a positive development for both nations.
The US president also said that the US and the Philippines are making their alliance stronger than ever, a process bolstered by this trade agreement.
Meetings between the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the bloc's partners took place in Manila from November 15-17. The East Asia Summit was held on November 17, its participants include the ASEAN member states and eight of the association's partners, including Russia, the United States, and China.