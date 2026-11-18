https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/putin-trump-to-have-full-fledged-conversation-regardless-of-format-of-talks---kremlin-aide-1125091795.html
Putin, Trump to Have Full-Fledged Conversation Regardless of Format of Talks - Kremlin Aide
Putin, Trump to Have Full-Fledged Conversation Regardless of Format of Talks - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have a full-fledged conversation regardless of the format of the talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T10:35+0000
2026-11-18T10:35+0000
2026-11-18T10:35+0000
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"When the leaders meet with each other, they will have, believe me, a full-fledged conversation. Regardless of whether they will be sitting in armchairs, on chairs, on stools, or just talking, standing and looking into each other's eyes. There will be a meeting," Ushakov told reporters.Putin and Trump will hold more than one meeting in Shenzhen, they will be in different formats, Ushakov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/putin-trump-xi-summit-could-forge-new-g3-power-bloc---expert-1125082761.html
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vladimir putin, donald trump, yury ushakov, shenzhen
vladimir putin, donald trump, yury ushakov, shenzhen
Putin, Trump to Have Full-Fledged Conversation Regardless of Format of Talks - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have a full-fledged conversation regardless of the format of the talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"When the leaders meet with each other, they will have, believe me, a full-fledged conversation. Regardless of whether they will be sitting in armchairs, on chairs, on stools, or just talking, standing and looking into each other's eyes. There will be a meeting," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin and Trump will hold more than one meeting in Shenzhen, they will be in different formats, Ushakov added.