https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/russia-ready-to-help-vietnam-in-organizing-apec-summit-in-2027---putin-1125091572.html
Russia Ready to Help Vietnam in Organizing APEC Summit in 2027 - Putin
Russia Ready to Help Vietnam in Organizing APEC Summit in 2027 - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to assist Vietnam in organizing the APEC summit in 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T10:29+0000
2026-11-18T10:29+0000
2026-11-18T10:29+0000
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"As you know, the next APEC summit is set to be held in Vietnam. I recall the high standard of the summits previously hosted in Hanoi in 2006 and Da Nang in 2017. I am confident that Vietnam will once again host this significant event in 2027 with great success. Should you require any support from our side during the preparations, we remain entirely at your disposal," Putin said during a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam. Putin is currently visiting Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place from November 18–19.
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Russia Ready to Help Vietnam in Organizing APEC Summit in 2027 - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to assist Vietnam in organizing the APEC summit in 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"As you know, the next APEC summit is set to be held in Vietnam. I recall the high standard of the summits previously hosted in Hanoi in 2006 and Da Nang in 2017. I am confident that Vietnam will once again host this significant event in 2027 with great success. Should you require any support from our side during the preparations, we remain entirely at your disposal," Putin said during a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam.
Putin is currently visiting Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place from November 18–19.