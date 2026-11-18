https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/russia-welcomes-help-of-supporters-of-humanitarian-action-in-konstantinovka---kremlin-aide-1125091462.html
Russia Welcomes Help of Supporters of Humanitarian Action in Konstantinovka - Kremlin Aide
Russia Welcomes Help of Supporters of Humanitarian Action in Konstantinovka - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia will welcome the help of any supporters of the humanitarian action in Konstantinovka, similar to the one that has already taken place in Aleshki with the assistance of US First Lady Melania Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T10:28+0000
2026-11-18T10:28+0000
2026-11-18T10:28+0000
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"We have already conveyed the kindest words and thanked Melania [Trump] and her team members for their active participation in the preparation of the action in Alyoshki. Now our president has proposed another humanitarian action, you know, in Konstantinovka. The help of any supporters of such a humanitarian action would be welcome," Ushakov told Russian media.The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/ukraines-stubbornness-on-konstantinovka-humanitarian-pause-shows-it-doesnt-care-about-civilians-1125068335.html
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Russia Welcomes Help of Supporters of Humanitarian Action in Konstantinovka - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will welcome the help of any supporters of the humanitarian action in Konstantinovka, similar to the one that has already taken place in Aleshki with the assistance of US First Lady Melania Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"We have already conveyed the kindest words and thanked Melania [Trump] and her team members for their active participation in the preparation of the action in Alyoshki. Now our president has proposed another humanitarian action, you know, in Konstantinovka. The help of any supporters of such a humanitarian action would be welcome," Ushakov told Russian media.
The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.