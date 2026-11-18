https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/trump-believes-his-visit-to-shenzhen-will-advance-us-china-relations---chinese-foreign-ministry-1125097345.html
Trump Believes His Visit to Shenzhen Will Advance US-China Relations - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Trump Believes His Visit to Shenzhen Will Advance US-China Relations - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump expressed hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would develop successfully after his visit to Shenzhen, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
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Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for personally welcoming him at the airport, and said he was glad to visit the great country of China again, according to the ministry. The US president also called Xi a great leader, describing every meeting with him as pleasant, the statement noted. The trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and China is scheduled for Thursday. The last time Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met was on September 24 at the White House during the Chinese leader's state visit to the US. They discussed trade disagreements, Taiwan, and international conflicts, and agreed to continue negotiations at the APEC summit in China. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) summit is being held in Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, China and the United States.
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Trump Believes His Visit to Shenzhen Will Advance US-China Relations - Chinese Foreign Ministry
SHENZHEN (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would develop successfully after his visit to Shenzhen, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for personally welcoming him at the airport, and said he was glad to visit the great country of China again, according to the ministry.
The US president also called Xi a great leader, describing every meeting with him as pleasant, the statement noted.
The trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and China is scheduled for Thursday. The last time Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met was on September 24 at the White House during the Chinese leader's state visit to the US. They discussed trade disagreements, Taiwan, and international conflicts, and agreed to continue negotiations at the APEC summit in China.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) summit is being held in Shenzhen from November 18-19. APEC comprises 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Russia, China and the United States.