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US Debt to UN Affects Organization's Activity - Russian Foreign Ministry
US Debt to UN Affects Organization's Activity - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
American debt to the United Nations affects the work of the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
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"Of course, it has an impact," the senior diplomat said. He also said that the UN was experiencing a liquidity and cash shortage crisis. The diplomat said that funding shortage was prompting the organization to pursue reforms aimed at cutting costs. The country's debt to the UN is estimated at approximately $4 billion.
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US Debt to UN Affects Organization's Activity - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American debt to the United Nations affects the work of the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Of course, it has an impact," the senior diplomat said.
He also said that the UN was experiencing a liquidity and cash shortage crisis.
"People may assess the situation differently, but the fact that the US is not paying its contributions has accumulated a substantial debt and certainly has an impact," Alimov added.
The diplomat said that funding shortage was prompting the organization to pursue reforms aimed at cutting costs.
The country's debt to the UN is estimated at approximately $4 billion.