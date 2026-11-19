https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/air-defenses-repel-houthi-missile-attack-on-riyadh---saudi-led-coalition-1125107307.html
Air Defenses Repel Houthi Missile Attack on Riyadh - Saudi-Led Coalition
Air Defenses Repel Houthi Missile Attack on Riyadh - Saudi-Led Coalition
Sputnik International
The Saudi air defense forces repelled a missile attack by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, targeting the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Saudi-led international coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Thursday.
2026-11-19T10:10+0000
2026-11-19T10:10+0000
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"We repelled a missile threat from a terrorist Houthi militia directed toward Riyadh. According to a preliminary assessment, debris fell, causing material damage, with its extent currently established," Al-Maliki wrote on X. The air defense forces intercepted four ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis at the southern Saudi provinces, Al-Maliki added. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that the Houthis had launched missile strikes on the financial center and airport in Riyadh, as well as military facilities in southern Saudi Arabia. Clashes between the Houthis and forces loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government resumed in July after a four-year lull, when the Houthis attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for strikes on Sanaa's airport. Since then, the Houthis have managed to take control of the entire western coast of the Red Sea and cities near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/houthis-say-attacked-east-west-oil-pipeline-in-saudi-arabia-1125065188.html
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Air Defenses Repel Houthi Missile Attack on Riyadh - Saudi-Led Coalition
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi air defense forces repelled a missile attack by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, targeting the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Saudi-led international coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Thursday.
"We repelled a missile threat from a terrorist Houthi militia directed toward Riyadh. According to a preliminary assessment, debris fell, causing material damage, with its extent currently established," Al-Maliki wrote on X.
The air defense forces intercepted four ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis at the southern Saudi provinces, Al-Maliki added.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that the Houthis had launched missile strikes on the financial center and airport in Riyadh, as well as military facilities in southern Saudi Arabia.
Clashes between the Houthis and forces loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government resumed in July after a four-year lull, when the Houthis attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for strikes on Sanaa's airport. Since then, the Houthis have managed to take control of the entire western coast of the Red Sea and cities near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.