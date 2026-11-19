https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/apec-countries-intend-to-promote-growth-prosperity-of-asia-pacific-region---declaration-1125107053.html
APEC Countries Intend to Promote Growth, Prosperity of Asia-Pacific Region - Declaration
APEC Countries Intend to Promote Growth, Prosperity of Asia-Pacific Region - Declaration
Sputnik International
The APEC countries intend to promote the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region by applying effective anti-corruption measures, according to the declaration of the APEC 2026 economic leaders published on Thursday.
2026-11-19T09:54+0000
2026-11-19T09:54+0000
2026-11-19T09:54+0000
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General PrinciplesAPEC leaders support cooperation in science, technology and innovation to create a competitive and secure innovation ecosystem, the declaration read. APEC leaders intend to help transform this leading platform for economic cooperation into an effective "idea factory" and call on countries to take measures to combat risks of digital data leakage and Internet fraud, the document read. The APEC countries will strengthen partnerships in the field of food security, according to the joint declaration.On EnergyEach APEC economy will independently determine the structure of its energy balance.APEC leaders recognize the importance of ensuring safe and uninterrupted energy supplies, and will work together to solve problems of energy security.Maintaining openness of trade corridors, including for energy supplies, meets the mutual interests of APEC countries, the declaration said.APEC countries will promote universal access to high-quality energy sources, the declaration read.On EconomyThe APEC economic leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to increasing sustainability of supply chains and deepening economic cooperation, according to the declaration.The leaders also intend to develop foundations of a financial policy to overcome economic shocks, as well as to deepen economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region based on market principles.Additionally, the APEC countries intend to strengthen cooperation in search for and return of illegally obtained assets, the document read.The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies intend to prevent the granting of asylum to individuals involved in corruption-related offenses, the declaration read.APEC leaders are firmly committed to fostering growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region by implementing effective anti-corruption measures, including those addressing cross-border corruption, the document read. They will continue their joint efforts to tackle corruption, while ensuring that no safe haven is provided for those involved in corrupt offenses, it added.
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APEC Countries Intend to Promote Growth, Prosperity of Asia-Pacific Region - Declaration
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The APEC countries intend to promote the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region by applying effective anti-corruption measures, according to the declaration of the APEC 2026 economic leaders published on Thursday.
APEC leaders support cooperation in science, technology and innovation to create a competitive and secure innovation ecosystem, the declaration read.
APEC leaders intend to help transform this leading platform for economic cooperation into an effective "idea factory" and call on countries to take measures to combat risks of digital data leakage and Internet fraud, the document read.
The APEC countries will strengthen partnerships in the field of food security, according to the joint declaration.
Each APEC economy will independently determine the structure of its energy balance.
APEC leaders recognize the importance of ensuring safe and uninterrupted energy supplies, and will work together to solve problems of energy security.
Maintaining openness of trade corridors, including for energy supplies, meets the mutual interests of APEC countries, the declaration said.
APEC countries will promote universal access to high-quality energy sources, the declaration read.
The APEC economic leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to increasing sustainability of supply chains and deepening economic cooperation, according to the declaration.
The leaders also intend to develop foundations of a financial policy to overcome economic shocks, as well as to deepen economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region based on market principles.
Additionally, the APEC countries intend to strengthen cooperation in search for and return of illegally obtained assets, the document read.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies intend to prevent the granting of asylum to individuals involved in corruption-related offenses, the declaration read.
APEC leaders are firmly committed to fostering growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region by implementing effective anti-corruption measures, including those addressing cross-border corruption, the document read. They will continue their joint efforts to tackle corruption, while ensuring that no safe haven is provided for those involved in corrupt offenses, it added.