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China is hosting the 33rd APEC Leaders' Meeting on November 18–19, with the leaders gathering under the theme entitled "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."
Xi Jinping will chair the leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen on the final day of APEC. Regional trade, economic integration, and AI cooperation are among the priorities, and a joint declaration is expected at the end of the summit.
On the sidelines, Xi will host Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump for their first three-way meeting, scheduled for Nov. 19 at 6:30 a.m. GMT. US officials say Trump intends to raise nuclear arms reductions and the war in Iran, while the Kremlin expects Ukraine to be featured in the talks.
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LIVE NOW: APEC Summit – Day Two
Xi Jinping chairs the APEC leaders' meeting in Shenzhen on the summit’s final day. Regional trade, economic integration and cooperation in artificial intelligence are among the key priorities.
Xi Jinping chairs the APEC leaders' meeting in Shenzhen on the summit’s final day. Regional trade, economic integration and cooperation in artificial intelligence are among the key priorities.
© Sputnik
01:12 GMT 19.11.2026
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