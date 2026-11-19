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Colombian President Denies Refusing to Cooperate With US Against Drug Cartels
Colombian President Denies Refusing to Cooperate With US Against Drug Cartels
Sputnik International
Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Thursday denied reports that Bogota had rejected a military cooperation plan with the United States to conduct joint military operations against Colombian drug cartels.
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"The information published by The New York Times, claiming that I rejected a plan on cooperation with the United States to carry out joint operations against narcoterrorism, is false. I have not rejected any proposal from US President Donald Trump's government," De La Espriella wrote on X. Colombia and the US maintain solid and constantly strengthening cooperation on security, intelligence, and fight against drug cartels and criminal organizations, the Colombian president said. Bogota's requests to Washington have always focused on strengthening military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of Colombian security forces, rather than on deploying foreign troops on the country's territory, the president said. The presence of foreign troops in Colombia falls under the jurisdiction of Colombia's Congress, De La Espriella added. The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that the Colombian president rejected a plan proposed by Washington on conducting joint military operations against drug cartels in Colombia due to a lack of support in the Congress. According to the report, the plan would allow the US armed forces to conduct joint aerial and ground operations in the country. The Colombian president emphasized that any decision on the cooperation with the US will be made in compliance with Colombia's Constitution, national sovereignty, and the relevant legal procedures.
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Colombian President Denies Refusing to Cooperate With US Against Drug Cartels
MEXICO (Sputnik) - Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Thursday denied reports that Bogota had rejected a military cooperation plan with the United States to conduct joint military operations against Colombian drug cartels.
"The information published by The New York Times, claiming that I rejected a plan on cooperation with the United States to carry out joint operations against narcoterrorism, is false. I have not rejected any proposal from US President Donald Trump's government," De La Espriella wrote on X.
Colombia and the US maintain solid and constantly strengthening cooperation on security, intelligence, and fight against drug cartels and criminal organizations, the Colombian president said.
Bogota's requests to Washington have always focused on strengthening military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of Colombian security forces, rather than on deploying foreign troops on the country's territory, the president said. The presence of foreign troops in Colombia falls under the jurisdiction of Colombia's Congress, De La Espriella added.
"We have professional and experienced military that just need more tools, technology, and resources to fight narcoterrorism decisively," the president said.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that the Colombian president rejected a plan proposed by Washington on conducting joint military operations against drug cartels in Colombia due to a lack of support in the Congress. According to the report, the plan would allow the US armed forces to conduct joint aerial and ground operations in the country.
The Colombian president emphasized that any decision on the cooperation with the US will be made in compliance with Colombia's Constitution, national sovereignty, and the relevant legal procedures.