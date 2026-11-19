https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/global-market-lost-28bln-barrels-of-oil-due-to-middle-east-crisis---iea-1125101135.html
Global Market Lost 2.8Bln Barrels of Oil Due to Middle East Crisis - IEA
Global Market Lost 2.8Bln Barrels of Oil Due to Middle East Crisis - IEA
Sputnik International
The global market has lost 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said.
2026-11-19T05:04+0000
2026-11-19T05:04+0000
2026-11-19T05:04+0000
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The disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 has become the largest shock to global energy supply, and as of November, the situation has not stabilized, the IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2026. As other buffer mechanisms are depleted, an increasing share of the burden falls on consumers, including due to high prices. Since the start of the conflict, exports from the Persian Gulf have fluctuated depending on changes in the security situation. The impact on the market was also amplified by risks associated with transit through the Red Sea and the situation in Ukraine, the report read. The IEA stated that supplies of diesel fuel - the backbone of the global economy - have come under extreme pressure, and prices have reached record levels of over $200 per barrel.
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middle east, international energy agency (iea), business, strait of hormuz
middle east, international energy agency (iea), business, strait of hormuz
Global Market Lost 2.8Bln Barrels of Oil Due to Middle East Crisis - IEA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global market has lost 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said.
The disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 has become the largest shock to global energy supply, and as of November, the situation has not stabilized, the IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2026.
As other buffer mechanisms are depleted, an increasing share of the burden falls on consumers, including due to high prices.
Since the start of the conflict, exports from the Persian Gulf have fluctuated depending on changes in the security situation. The impact on the market was also amplified by risks associated with transit through the Red Sea and the situation in Ukraine, the report read.
The IEA stated that supplies of diesel fuel - the backbone of the global economy - have come under extreme pressure, and prices have reached record levels of over $200 per barrel.