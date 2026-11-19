https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/kushner-witkoff-brief-merz-on-trumps-talks-in-china-ukraine-peace-efforts-1125114462.html
Kushner, Witkoff Brief Merz on Trump's Talks in China, Ukraine Peace Efforts
Kushner, Witkoff Brief Merz on Trump's Talks in China, Ukraine Peace Efforts
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON9 (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday that together with special envoy Steve Witkoff, he informed German Chancellor Friedrich... 19.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-19T16:02+0000
2026-11-19T16:02+0000
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Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. It was their first-ever trilateral summit. The United States is closely coordinating with Germany, Ukraine and other European nations to align stances ahead of the next round of talks with Russia, Kushner noted. On November 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Kremlin with Kushner and Witkoff. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led a Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic of the discussions held from November 10-11.
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jared kushner, friedrich merz, steve witkoff, china, ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump
jared kushner, friedrich merz, steve witkoff, china, ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump
Kushner, Witkoff Brief Merz on Trump's Talks in China, Ukraine Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON9 (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday that together with special envoy Steve Witkoff, he informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the outcomes of US President Donald Trump's meetings in China and efforts toward peace in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting
on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. It was their first-ever trilateral summit.
"Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and I had a very productive meeting today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his National Security Advisor Günter Sautter. We updated them on President Donald Trump’s discussions in China and the latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine," Kushner said via X.
The United States is closely coordinating with Germany, Ukraine and other European nations to align stances ahead of the next round of talks with Russia, Kushner noted.
On November 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Kremlin with Kushner and Witkoff. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led a Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic of the discussions held from November 10-11.