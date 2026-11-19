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Musk Says US Virtually Organized 2014 Coup in Ukraine
Musk Says US Virtually Organized 2014 Coup in Ukraine
Sputnik International
A 2014 coup in Ukraine was virtually organized by the United States and would not have been possible without the assistance of the US Department of State and other government departments, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said.
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"But it is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine... That is an offensive action. And without US State Department and other agencies' help, this would not have happened," Musk said in an interview with The New York Times. In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed "Euromaidan," began in Ukraine following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union. The unrest quickly became sharply anti-presidential and anti-government. Clashes between Ukrainian security forces and demonstrators resulted in the deaths of over 100 people. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014. Russia considers the events of February 2014 to be a coup supported by the West.
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Musk Says US Virtually Organized 2014 Coup in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 2014 coup in Ukraine was virtually organized by the United States and would not have been possible without the assistance of the US Department of State and other government departments, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said.
"But it is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine... That is an offensive action. And without US State Department and other agencies' help, this would not have happened," Musk said in an interview with The New York Times.
In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed "Euromaidan," began in Ukraine following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union.
The unrest quickly became sharply anti-presidential and anti-government. Clashes between Ukrainian security forces and demonstrators resulted in the deaths of over 100 people. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014.
Russia considers the events of February 2014 to be a coup supported by the West.