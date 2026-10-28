https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-in-close-contact-with-us-regarding-space-including-with-elon-musk--putin-1124966043.html
Russia in Close Contact With US Regarding Space, Including With Elon Musk — Putin
Russia in Close Contact With US Regarding Space, Including With Elon Musk — Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is in close contact with the United States in the space sector, including with entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T13:57+0000
2026-10-28T13:57+0000
2026-10-28T13:57+0000
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vladimir putin
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"We are in close contact with our American partners, including Mr. Musk, because it is very important in orbit not to interfere with one another and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order. Both we and our American partners value this, and, despite various political issues, we continue to work closely together; this includes our own [Russian state space corporation] Roscosmos as well as other companies," Putin said while touring an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian solutions in key economic and social sectors. The Russian Rassvet system is merely the first step in the development of domestic low-orbit spacecraft, the president added. Only Russia, the United States, and China possess a full range of sovereign technological capabilities, Vladimir Putin said.Full sovereignty impossible without digital sovereignty, Putin said, adding that it is impossible to stop payments in digital currency In modern world.Russia's Rassvet satellite system is only the first step toward developing domestically produced low-Earth-orbit spacecraft, Vladimir Putin said."This is only our first step, I want to emphasize," Putin said, commenting on the Russian-developed system.The president also called Elon Musk a genius, noting that he has more than 5,000 such satellites in orbit. While Russia is only beginning to develop its own system, Putin said he was proud that Russian specialists had launched the effort independently.Putin added that Russia maintains close contact with its American partners, including Musk, because coordination and discipline in orbit are essential to preventing interference between spacecraft. Despite political disagreements, Russia and the US continue to cooperate closely on these matters, he said.On Wednesday, Putin toured an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian technologies in key economic and social sectors, accompanied by African leaders he had invited to attend. During the tour, Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev presented Rassvet, Russia's alternative to Starlink.The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit is taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-africa-forum-participants-presented-with-samples-of-advanced-russian-weapons-1124961063.html
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vladimir putin, elon musk, russia, spacex, roscosmos, china, rassvet, starlink
vladimir putin, elon musk, russia, spacex, roscosmos, china, rassvet, starlink
Russia in Close Contact With US Regarding Space, Including With Elon Musk — Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in close contact with the United States in the space sector, including with entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are in close contact with our American partners, including Mr. Musk, because it is very important in orbit not to interfere with one another and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order. Both we and our American partners value this, and, despite various political issues, we continue to work closely together; this includes our own [Russian state space corporation] Roscosmos as well as other companies," Putin said while touring an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian solutions in key economic and social sectors.
The Russian Rassvet system is merely the first step in the development of domestic low-orbit
spacecraft, the president added.
Only Russia, the United States, and China possess a full range of sovereign technological capabilities, Vladimir Putin said.
"These are the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Russia. No one else has a full range of these sovereign technological capabilities," Putin said while touring an exhibition dedicated to advanced Russian solutions in key economic and social sectors.
Full sovereignty impossible without digital sovereignty, Putin said, adding that it is impossible to stop payments in digital currency In modern world.
Russia's Rassvet satellite system is only the first step toward developing domestically produced low-Earth-orbit spacecraft, Vladimir Putin said.
"This is only our first step, I want to emphasize," Putin said, commenting on the Russian-developed system.
The president also called Elon Musk
a genius, noting that he has more than 5,000 such satellites in orbit. While Russia is only beginning to develop its own system, Putin said he was proud that Russian specialists had launched the effort independently.
Putin added that Russia maintains close contact with its American partners, including Musk, because coordination and discipline in orbit are essential to preventing interference between spacecraft. Despite political disagreements, Russia and the US continue to cooperate closely on these matters, he said.
"We have taken only the first step, but what matters is that we have taken it. We have the quality; now we need to turn that quality into quantity," Putin concluded.
On Wednesday, Putin toured an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian technologies in key economic and social sectors, accompanied by African leaders he had invited to attend. During the tour, Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev presented Rassvet, Russia's alternative to Starlink.
The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit is taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.