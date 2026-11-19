https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/need-for-oil-transit-through-strait-of-hormuz-may-fall-tenfold-by-2035---iea-1125107549.html

Need for Oil Transit Through Strait of Hormuz May Fall Tenfold by 2035 - IEA

Need for Oil Transit Through Strait of Hormuz May Fall Tenfold by 2035 - IEA

Sputnik International

The need for oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz may fall tenfold by 2035 if the conflict drags on and the market invests in alternative routes, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

2026-11-19T10:15+0000

2026-11-19T10:15+0000

2026-11-19T10:15+0000

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"Provided that all the bypass capacity, demand reductions and production increases set out in this analysis materialise, the volumes of oil that need to flow through the Strait in 2035 to meet global demand could drop from the 20 mb/d [million barrels per day] seen in the STEPS [Stated Policies Scenario] to around 2 mb/d seen in the LHC [Low Hormuz Case]," the IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2026. According to the report, the Middle East will remain the largest global exporter of oil to international markets even if the conflict drags on. The IEA also said that new pipeline projects with a total capacity of about 7 mb/d are currently under construction or under consideration that will allow Persian Gulf producers to access international markets without going through the Strait of Hormuz. The implementation of the projects will require approximately $40 billion, which will add about $2 to the cost of a barrel of oil exported from the Middle East, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/iran-oman-reached-understanding-on-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz--ghalibaf-1125056252.html

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