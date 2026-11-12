https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/iran-oman-reached-understanding-on-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz--ghalibaf-1125056252.html
Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf
Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
2026-11-12T07:08+0000
2026-11-12T07:08+0000
2026-11-12T07:08+0000
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He said the Strait of Hormuz will “never return” to its status prior to the US-Israel war on Iran. Ghalibaf said the relevant changes are part of the arrangements stipulated by the seven conditions Tehran has conveyed to the United States.
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Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
He said the Strait of Hormuz
will “never return” to its status prior to the US-Israel war on Iran.
Ghalibaf said the relevant changes are part of the arrangements stipulated by the seven conditions Tehran has conveyed to the United States.