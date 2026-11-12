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Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf
Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf
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Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
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He said the Strait of Hormuz will “never return” to its status prior to the US-Israel war on Iran. Ghalibaf said the relevant changes are part of the arrangements stipulated by the seven conditions Tehran has conveyed to the United States.
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Iran, Oman Reached Understanding on Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – Ghalibaf

07:08 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliHormuz Strait, file photo.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
He said the Strait of Hormuz will “never return” to its status prior to the US-Israel war on Iran.
Ghalibaf said the relevant changes are part of the arrangements stipulated by the seven conditions Tehran has conveyed to the United States.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
World
Global Oil Reserves Reduce by 1Bln Barrels Due to Strait of Hormuz Blockade - ADNOC CEO
2 November, 11:03 GMT
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