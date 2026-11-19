Putin and Trump Meet on Sidelines of APEC Summit
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of a gala reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honor of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum economies in Shenzhen.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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The meeting between the two leaders lasted nearly one hour, the White House press pool said.
On the Russian side the following officials took part in the talks:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev
On the American side:
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller
Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin his friend and said he was glad to see him, adding he looked forward to a productive meeting.
Putin, on his side, also said he was glad to meet with Trump.