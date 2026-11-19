Putin–Xi–Trump Meeting Tops APEC Summit Agenda
02:30 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 02:41 GMT 19.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of a gala reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honor of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum economies in Shenzhen.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Xi Jinping will host Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Shenzhen for the first face-to-face summit of its kind between the three countries’ leaders.
The trilateral meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT). It is expected to last an hour.
What’s on the agenda:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he sees significant potential benefits in the upcoming trilateral meeting.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Ukraine would be difficult to avoid in the three-way dialogue and that work on a joint document was still underway.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has pragmatic expectations for the meeting. He added that Putin and Trump plan to hold informal bilateral talks during the summit, with Ukraine a likely topic and Iran also open for discussion if time allows.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized that strengthening communication, managing differences, and stabilizing relations serve the interests of all three countries and meet the expectations of the international community.
US President Donald Trump told reporters that the leaders will discuss denuclearization, Iran, and the conflict in Ukraine.
The parties also plan to discuss trade, the economy, artificial intelligence, and other areas of cooperation.
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