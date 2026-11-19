https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/putin-xi-trump-gather-for-first-ever-trilateral-meeting-1125103966.html
Putin, Xi, Trump Gather for First-Ever Trilateral Meeting
Putin, Xi, Trump Gather for First-Ever Trilateral Meeting
Sputnik International
The leaders of the three nations start talks in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC Summit. 19.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-19T08:37+0000
2026-11-19T08:37+0000
2026-11-19T08:44+0000
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President of Russia Vladimir Putin thanked the President of China Xi Jinping for organizing the negotiations, and suggested discussing global and regional ties as well as energy security.Xi Jinping noted that this was the first meeting of its kind between the leaders of China, Russia and the US, calling it groundbreaking.The US president noted that the leaders had many issues to discuss and stressed his readiness to engage in dialogue to build a better future. He also called on Russia, China and the US to join forces to prevent nuclear proliferation.The leaders of Russia, China and the US will discuss the conflict in Ukraine at their meeting, Trump added.The talks are underway.
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Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump have gathered for the first-ever trilateral meeting
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Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump have gathered for the first-ever trilateral meeting
2026-11-19T08:37+0000
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vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, china, russia, us
vladimir putin, donald trump, xi jinping, china, russia, us
Putin, Xi, Trump Gather for First-Ever Trilateral Meeting
08:37 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 19.11.2026)
The leaders of the three nations start talks in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin thanked the President of China Xi Jinping for organizing the negotiations, and suggested discussing global and regional ties as well as energy security.
Xi Jinping noted that this was the first meeting of its kind between the leaders of China, Russia and the US, calling it groundbreaking.
The US president noted that the leaders had many issues to discuss and stressed his readiness to engage in dialogue to build a better future. He also called on Russia, China and the US to join forces to prevent nuclear proliferation.
The leaders of Russia, China and the US will discuss the conflict in Ukraine at their meeting, Trump added.