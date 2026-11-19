Russia, China, US to Hold Dialogue on Reducing Nuclear Risks - Declaration
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, China and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to the joint declaration of the heads of state published on Thursday.
"The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the document says.
The three leaders confirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that it should never be unleashed, the document said.
The leaders of Russia, China and the United States noted that the respect of the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, the declaration read.
"The heads of the three states note that the principle of consent of States and respect for the immunities of state officials are of fundamental importance, and agree that the International Criminal Court and other similar structures should not abuse their powers," the document read.
Russia, China and the United States have expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it can respond more effectively to global challenges.
"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States have expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and meet its fundamental mission in the field of international peace and security," the declaration stated.
The leaders also agreed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar structures should not abuse their powers, the document said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump expressed their appreciation to China for organizing and hosting a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, according to the joint declaration.
"The heads of state of Russia and the United States expressed their appreciation to China for organizing and hosting this historic trilateral summit," the declaration read.
During the meeting, Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a thorough exchange of views on current international situation, the document added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. This is the first ever meeting of the leaders of the three countries. It lasted 1.5 hours.