https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/four-steps-russia-china--us-can-take-to-turn-shenzhen-talks-into-lasting-cooperation-1125109109.html
Four Steps Russia, China & US Can Take to Turn Shenzhen Talks Into Lasting Cooperation
Four Steps Russia, China & US Can Take to Turn Shenzhen Talks Into Lasting Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russia, China and US need to establish a permanent three-way dialogue, geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik.
2026-11-19T11:13+0000
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To implement Vladimir Putin’s proposal for the three powers to turn their combined clout into a force for global stability, actions must follow summit declarations, underscored the pundit.The expert outlines four priorities:Progress should be measured by actions: whether Ukraine conflict is resolved, and Russia’s security demands “are on the table.”
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Four Steps Russia, China & US Can Take to Turn Shenzhen Talks Into Lasting Cooperation
11:13 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 19.11.2026)
Russia, China and US need to establish a permanent three-way dialogue, geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik.
To implement Vladimir Putin’s proposal for the three powers to turn their combined clout into a force for global stability, actions must follow summit declarations, underscored the pundit.
The expert outlines four priorities:
respect for red lines: abandon regime-change ambitions, acknowledge security concerns; “Taiwan is part of China”; NATO on Russia's borders is “existential” threat
resolve Ukraine conflict: China could “help broker peace”; no NATO expansion; no Ukraine in NATO; no offensive weapons on Russia’s borders
restore arms control: with New START gone, permanent channels needed for dialogue on nuclear weapons, space, AI and cyber security
stop weaponizing economy: sanctions and semiconductor restrictions deepen divisions while trade is “best security guarantee”
Progress should be measured by actions: whether Ukraine conflict is resolved, and Russia’s security demands “are on the table.”