Russia-China-US Trilateral Meeting: Key Statements
09:10 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 19.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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The meeting between the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping is taking place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.
Xi Jinping's Statements:
The world is turbulent, making cooperation among major powers essential
China, Russia, and the US should work together to address global problems and uphold peace and stability
When major powers get along, the world is at peace. When they clash, it falls into chaos
All nuclear weapons to be banned and destroyed, they are a “sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity
Vladimir Putin's Statements:
At the start of the meeting, Putin proposed to discuss global and regional ties, as well as energy security.
Russia, China, and the United States can contribute to strengthening global stability if they engage in constructive cooperation
Russia, the US, and China are united by their status as victors in the WWII, as well as by a shared responsibility for maintaining international peace
As the UN founding nations, Russia, China, and the US bear the responsibility of strengthening the international law system
Russia, the US, and China share many common interests regarding the resolution of regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine
International terrorism and transnational crime are among the threats faced collectively by Russia, the United States, and China
Donald Trump's Statements:
Donald Trump thanked China for hosting the summit, called it an honor to attend, and expressed hope that the talks would produce concrete results.
The US, Russia, and China bear a special responsibility for world affairs and have much to discuss
Trump is ready to engage in dialogue and criticized former world leaders for refusing to talk with countries they disagreed with
Reducing nuclear arsenals is difficult, but the three countries should discuss it and work together to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons
Ukraine would be on the agenda; all three countries have an interest in ending the conflict, and efforts toward a settlement are moving in the right direction
The International Criminal Court has gotten out of control