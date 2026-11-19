Russia to Urge UNESCO to Take Into Account Data on All Killed Journalists - Zakharova
© Photo : Alexey Maishev/Photo host agency brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankJournalists at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press conference during the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan
© Photo : Alexey Maishev/Photo host agency brics-russia2024.ru/
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will raise with the director-general of UNESCO the need to properly take into account official information provided by member states regarding the killing of journalists, without any distinctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On November 19, UNESCO opened the 35th session of the Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), which will review the report by UNESCO on the safety of journalists, covering 2024-2025.
"We intend to raise with the Director-General the need to properly account for official information provided by member states on the killing of journalists – without any discrimination. We will insist on rectifying the errors made by the Organization's previous leadership and on ensuring that all Russian media workers, without exception, are included in UNESCO's statistics," Zakharova said.
Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the UNESCO report omits information about killed Russian correspondents.
"The report fails to include information on Russian correspondents killed as a result of terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime – specifically Semyon Yeryomin, Yulia Kuznetsova, Alexander Martemyanov and Nikita Goldin," Zakharova said.
15 November 2024, 16:04 GMT
On November 5, Zakharova told a briefing that the UNESCO report on the safety of journalists includes only the journalists, whose murder was unequivocally condemned by the Director-General. She called this practice discriminatory and stressed that Russia had provided information about all killed media workers to UNESCO in advance.