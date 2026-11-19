https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/russian-army-continues-advancing-across-front-line-1125106885.html
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-11-19T09:44+0000
2026-11-19T09:44+0000
2026-11-19T09:44+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down eight Neptun long-range guided missiles and 268 drones.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 110 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 15 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down eight Neptun long-range guided missiles and 268 drones.