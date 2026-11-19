https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/us-fears-iranian-retaliation-if-strikes-resume---reports-1125107795.html
US Fears Iranian Retaliation If Strikes Resume - Reports
US Fears Iranian Retaliation If Strikes Resume - Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Donald Trump fears Tehran's reaction to a possible resumption of hostilities by the US and has tasked intelligence agencies with working out all scenarios for Iranian retaliatory strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
2026-11-19T10:24+0000
2026-11-19T10:24+0000
2026-11-19T10:24+0000
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The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Trump was weighing plans for the resumption of a full-scale military operation against Iran, given new intelligence and calls from Israel. However, countries in the region fear a destructive retaliation from Iran and are calling on the US to limit itself to economic pressure on Iran, Axios reported. The Trump administration is primarily concerned about protecting the oil and gas facilities of Persian Gulf states, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities.
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US Fears Iranian Retaliation If Strikes Resume - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump fears Tehran's reaction to a possible resumption of hostilities by the US and has tasked intelligence agencies with working out all scenarios for Iranian retaliatory strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Trump was weighing plans for the resumption of a full-scale military operation against Iran, given new intelligence and calls from Israel. However, countries in the region fear a destructive retaliation from Iran and are calling on the US to limit itself to economic pressure on Iran, Axios reported.
The Trump administration is primarily concerned about protecting the oil and gas facilities of Persian Gulf states, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities.