https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/german-defense-minister-urges-europeans-not-to-decline-invitation-to-moscow-1125120927.html
German Defense Minister Urges Europeans Not to Decline Invitation to Moscow
German Defense Minister Urges Europeans Not to Decline Invitation to Moscow
Sputnik International
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday urged Europeans not to decline Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit Moscow.
2026-11-20T11:49+0000
2026-11-20T11:49+0000
2026-11-20T11:49+0000
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"Declining the invitation to Moscow would send a completely wrong signal. We should talk. Only those who talk can ultimately achieve results," Pistorius was quoted by German media as saying during his visit to Warsaw. The invitation for Europeans to come to Moscow should be "welcomed in every respect," Pistorius added.On Thursday, Putin told reporters in the Chinese city of Shenzhen that Russia had invited Europeans through diplomatic channels to come to Moscow to hear their position on Ukrainian settlement. He also pointed out that Europeans were essentially saying that they would not allow peace when speaking about sending troops to Ukraine after a cessation of hostilities.
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boris pistorius, vladimir putin, moscow, russia, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process
German Defense Minister Urges Europeans Not to Decline Invitation to Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday urged Europeans not to decline Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit Moscow.
"Declining the invitation to Moscow would send a completely wrong signal. We should talk. Only those who talk can ultimately achieve results," Pistorius was quoted by German media as saying during his visit to Warsaw.
The invitation for Europeans to come to Moscow should be "welcomed in every respect," Pistorius added.
On Thursday, Putin told reporters in the Chinese city of Shenzhen that Russia had invited Europeans through diplomatic channels to come to Moscow to hear their position on Ukrainian settlement. He also pointed out that Europeans
were essentially saying that they would not allow peace when speaking about sending troops to Ukraine after a cessation of hostilities.