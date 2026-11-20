https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/no-understanding-on-new-round-of-trilateral-ukraine-talks---russian-deputy-fm-1125116534.html
No Understanding on New Round of Trilateral Ukraine Talks - Russian Deputy FM
No Understanding on New Round of Trilateral Ukraine Talks - Russian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
There is no understanding on a new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
2026-11-20T07:36+0000
2026-11-20T07:36+0000
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"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin], while in China, noted our decision to invite representatives of the so-called Eurotroika to Moscow. This is from the nearest, what is currently being considered is in the works. As for the trilateral format as it was practiced, including the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, there are no relevant agreements and understandings," Ryabkov told reporters when asked if preparations were underway for a new round of negotiations on Ukraine.Negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian group, said that the topic of the European security architecture became central at the meeting.
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No Understanding on New Round of Trilateral Ukraine Talks - Russian Deputy FM
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - There is no understanding on a new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin], while in China, noted our decision to invite representatives of the so-called Eurotroika to Moscow. This is from the nearest, what is currently being considered is in the works. As for the trilateral format as it was practiced, including the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, there are no relevant agreements and understandings," Ryabkov told reporters when asked if preparations were underway for a new round of negotiations on Ukraine.
Negotiations
between the delegations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian group, said that the topic of the European security architecture became central at the meeting.