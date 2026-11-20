https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/non-residents-become-main-holders-of-public-debt-of-16-eu-countries---eurostat-1125123919.html
Non-Residents Become Main Holders of Public Debt of 16 EU Countries - Eurostat
Non-Residents Become Main Holders of Public Debt of 16 EU Countries - Eurostat
Sputnik International
Foreign citizens became the main holders of the public debt of 16 EU countries in 2025, Eurostat said on Friday.
2026-11-20T16:00+0000
2026-11-20T16:00+0000
2026-11-20T16:00+0000
world
estonia
latvia
lithuania
european union (eu)
eurostat
debt
state debt
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/09/1124427434_0:0:600:338_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8c564d956a1aaa1181364a32b05f0d.jpg
The highest share of foreign holders of government debt last year was recorded in Cyprus (90%), Estonia (78%), Latvia (74%), Lithuania (72%), and Greece (71%), the report said. At the same time, in only seven out of 27 EU member states did local financial corporations hold more than half of the public debt in 2025, it added. The largest share was recorded in the Czech Republic and Sweden (each 69%), Croatia (61%), Poland (56%), and Malta (54%), according to Eurostat. The non‑financial sector within EU countries held less than 10 % of the public debt.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/germanys-national-debt-hits-record-high-amid-eu-sanctions-against-russia-1123559594.html
estonia
latvia
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/09/1124427434_75:0:526:338_1920x0_80_0_0_938be3129f53ed02d4ea77d0c5c6cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
estonia, latvia, lithuania, european union (eu), eurostat, debt, state debt
estonia, latvia, lithuania, european union (eu), eurostat, debt, state debt
Non-Residents Become Main Holders of Public Debt of 16 EU Countries - Eurostat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign citizens became the main holders of the public debt of 16 EU countries in 2025, Eurostat said on Friday.
The highest share of foreign holders of government debt last year was recorded in Cyprus (90%), Estonia (78%), Latvia (74%), Lithuania (72%), and Greece (71%), the report said.
At the same time, in only seven out of 27 EU member states did local financial corporations hold more than half of the public debt in 2025, it added.
The largest share was recorded in the Czech Republic and Sweden
(each 69%), Croatia (61%), Poland (56%), and Malta (54%), according to Eurostat.
The non‑financial sector within EU countries held less than 10 % of the public debt.