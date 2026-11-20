https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/nuclear-briefcase-made-headlines-for-those-who-saw-putin-for-1st-time---kremlin-1125121346.html
Nuclear Briefcase Made Headlines for Those Who Saw Putin for 1st Time - Kremlin
Nuclear Briefcase Made Headlines for Those Who Saw Putin for 1st Time - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The nuclear briefcase, which journalists noticed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, became the topic of loud headlines for those who have never seen the Russian leader, since this case accompanies him everywhere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
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"The nuclear briefcase apparently made headlines for those who saw the president for the first time. The nuclear briefcase has been flying with him all his life and does not make any headlines. It was simply placed by some inexperienced journalist," Peskov told reporters. On November 18-19, Putin worked in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit was held.
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vladimir putin, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), kremlin, china, nuclear
Nuclear Briefcase Made Headlines for Those Who Saw Putin for 1st Time - Kremlin
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - The nuclear briefcase, which journalists noticed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, became the topic of loud headlines for those who have never seen the Russian leader, since this case accompanies him everywhere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"The nuclear briefcase apparently made headlines for those who saw the president for the first time. The nuclear briefcase has been flying with him all his life and does not make any headlines. It was simply placed by some inexperienced journalist," Peskov told reporters.
On November 18-19, Putin worked in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit was held.