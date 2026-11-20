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Pentagon Announces Development of Software to Control Drone Swarms
Pentagon Announces Development of Software to Control Drone Swarms
Sputnik International
The Pentagon announced the development of software that allows a single operator to control a mixed group of unmanned systems across multiple domains.
2026-11-20T09:22+0000
2026-11-20T09:22+0000
2026-11-20T09:22+0000
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"The Department of War advanced its Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator (AVO), the software development program designed to enable a single operator to command a mixed fleet of unmanned vehicles across multiple domains," the statement read. According to project representatives, the system is intended to reduce the operator's workload and increase response efficiency. The Pentagon is betting on software for the rapid mass deployment of low-cost expendable drones. The AVO Challenge project was launched in January 2026. The results will be announced after the program's completion.
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Pentagon Announces Development of Software to Control Drone Swarms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon announced the development of software that allows a single operator to control a mixed group of unmanned systems across multiple domains.
"The Department of War advanced its Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator (AVO), the software development program designed to enable a single operator to command a mixed fleet of unmanned vehicles across multiple domains," the statement read.
According to project representatives, the system is intended to reduce the operator's workload and increase response efficiency. The Pentagon
is betting on software for the rapid mass deployment of low-cost expendable drones.
The AVO Challenge project was launched in January 2026. The results will be announced after the program's completion.