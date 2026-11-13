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Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office
Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office
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The Pentagon on Friday announced it has renamed its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to reflect the government's transition to the term "super intelligence."
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"The Department of War announced today the official redesignation of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Department of War Super Intelligence Office (SIO)," the Pentagon said in a news release. The rebranding comes with a new web domain, updated logo and social media pages, the department noted, adding that changes will be deployed across multiple systems over the coming weeks. In September, US President Donald Trump announced before the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would begin using the term "super intelligence" as an alternative to "artificial intelligence," arguing that the latter creates a false impression that the technology is not real. The leader also said his administration will consider anyone who continues using the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence," an enemy.
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Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office

16:26 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kevin WolfThe US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington.
The US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Pentagon on Friday announced it has renamed its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to reflect the government's transition to the term "super intelligence."
"The Department of War announced today the official redesignation of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Department of War Super Intelligence Office (SIO)," the Pentagon said in a news release.
The rebranding comes with a new web domain, updated logo and social media pages, the department noted, adding that changes will be deployed across multiple systems over the coming weeks.
In September, US President Donald Trump announced before the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would begin using the term "super intelligence" as an alternative to "artificial intelligence," arguing that the latter creates a false impression that the technology is not real.
The leader also said his administration will consider anyone who continues using the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence," an enemy.
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
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