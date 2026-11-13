https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/pentagon-renames-ai-unit-to-super-intelligence-office-1125069999.html
Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office
Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office
Sputnik International
The Pentagon on Friday announced it has renamed its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to reflect the government's transition to the term "super intelligence."
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"The Department of War announced today the official redesignation of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Department of War Super Intelligence Office (SIO)," the Pentagon said in a news release. The rebranding comes with a new web domain, updated logo and social media pages, the department noted, adding that changes will be deployed across multiple systems over the coming weeks. In September, US President Donald Trump announced before the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would begin using the term "super intelligence" as an alternative to "artificial intelligence," arguing that the latter creates a false impression that the technology is not real. The leader also said his administration will consider anyone who continues using the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence," an enemy.
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donald trump, washington, pentagon, un general assembly, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
Pentagon Renames AI Unit to Super Intelligence Office
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Pentagon on Friday announced it has renamed its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to reflect the government's transition to the term "super intelligence."
"The Department of War announced today the official redesignation of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Department of War Super Intelligence Office (SIO)," the Pentagon said in a news release.
The rebranding comes with a new web domain, updated logo and social media pages, the department noted, adding that changes will be deployed across multiple systems over the coming weeks.
In September, US President Donald Trump announced before the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would begin using the term "super intelligence" as an alternative to "artificial intelligence," arguing that the latter creates a false impression that the technology is not real.
The leader also said his administration will consider anyone who continues using the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence," an enemy.