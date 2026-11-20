https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/putin-calls-on-ukrainians-to-think-about-future-of-their-children-1125121454.html
Putin Calls on Ukrainians to Think About Future of Their Children
Putin Calls on Ukrainians to Think About Future of Their Children
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukrainians to think about the future of their children and switch to the right side of history.
2026-11-20T13:04+0000
2026-11-20T13:04+0000
2026-11-20T13:04+0000
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Serbian actor and director Emir Kusturica shot the film on the anniversary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday. The citizens of Ukraine should switch to the right side of history, Putin added. "In the sense that we must combine our efforts to achieve common goals. I would like to say, come over to our side. Because it is our common side. You are moving to the common side, to the right side of history," the president stressed. People in Ukraine should strive to unite with Russia in the broadest sense of the word, Putin said.
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Putin Calls on Ukrainians to Think About Future of Their Children
IRKUTSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukrainians to think about the future of their children and switch to the right side of history.
Serbian actor and director Emir Kusturica shot the film on the anniversary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday.
"If we talk about Ukrainians, I would like them to hear this — no matter what happens, no matter what tragedies occur today, we need to think about the future, about the future of our children and understand that if we want to be strong, significant and want to have conditions for good development, we, of course, We should be together," Putin said in the film shown on a Russian TV channel.
The citizens of Ukraine
should switch to the right side of history, Putin added.
"In the sense that we must combine our efforts to achieve common goals. I would like to say, come over to our side. Because it is our common side. You are moving to the common side, to the right side of history," the president stressed.
People in Ukraine should strive to unite with Russia in the broadest sense of the word, Putin said.
"All of us, including those people who live on the territory of today's Ukraine, should strive to unite. Even if it is not within the framework of a single state, that is not the point at all. But towards unification in the broadest sense of the word," Putin said.