https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/zelensky-turning-ukraine-into-concentration-camp---ukrainian-opposition-1125117441.html
Zelensky Turning Ukraine Into Concentration Camp - Ukrainian Opposition
Zelensky Turning Ukraine Into Concentration Camp - Ukrainian Opposition
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky has turned Ukraine into a concentration camp and destroyed the possibility of its existing as a neutral sovereign country, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of Ukraine's banned Opposition Platform – For Life and head of The Other Ukraine movement, said.
2026-11-20T09:14+0000
2026-11-20T09:14+0000
2026-11-20T09:14+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
viktor medvedchuk
ukraine
russia
concentration camp
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_810da2d83e0af8336296305c38a8348e.jpg
In January 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's sovereignty is almost zero. He also drew attention to the fact that the legitimacy of Zelensky, whose term of office expired in May 2024, is in question. In his article out on Friday, Medvedchuk pointed to Zelensky's economic and political failure as a leader who demonstrates a lack of discernment in political matters. "Due to his misunderstanding of Ukraine's political landscape, Zelensky sawed off the branch he was sitting on and destroyed the possibility of the existence of an independent, neutral, sovereign country... A rather imperfect democracy was turned into a concentration camp, into which all Ukrainian citizens were placed, regardless of political and religious affiliation," Medvedchuk said. The politician also pointed to Zelensky's failure in matters of economics and geopolitics. It is precisely such "insane populists," who are supported by globalists with one obvious goal - to destroy statehood in those countries where they have come to power, Medvedchuk said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/zelenskys-critics-end-up-in-ukrainian-secret-prisons---source-1125032551.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_408223c00b1873a5f6983f6a80256c7b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, viktor medvedchuk, ukraine, russia, concentration camp
volodymyr zelensky, viktor medvedchuk, ukraine, russia, concentration camp
Zelensky Turning Ukraine Into Concentration Camp - Ukrainian Opposition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has turned Ukraine into a concentration camp and destroyed the possibility of its existing as a neutral sovereign country, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of Ukraine's banned Opposition Platform – For Life and head of The Other Ukraine movement, said.
In January 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's sovereignty is almost zero. He also drew attention to the fact that the legitimacy of Zelensky, whose term of office expired in May 2024, is in question.
In his article out on Friday, Medvedchuk pointed to Zelensky's
economic and political failure as a leader who demonstrates a lack of discernment in political matters.
"Due to his misunderstanding of Ukraine's political landscape, Zelensky sawed off the branch he was sitting on and destroyed the possibility of the existence of an independent, neutral, sovereign country... A rather imperfect democracy was turned into a concentration camp, into which all Ukrainian citizens were placed, regardless of political and religious affiliation," Medvedchuk said.
The politician also pointed to Zelensky's failure in matters of economics and geopolitics.
"Having broken with Russia and elevating Nazi anti-Russian policy to the rank of state policy, he destroyed the possibility of the country's peaceful economy existing," he added.
It is precisely such "insane populists," who are supported by globalists with one obvious goal - to destroy statehood in those countries where they have come to power, Medvedchuk said.