https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/putin-xi-trump-meeting-pulls-the-world-back-from-the-brink-of-war--expert-1125119092.html
Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting Pulls the World Back From the Brink of War – Expert
Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting Pulls the World Back From the Brink of War – Expert
Sputnik International
The Putin-Xi-Trump meeting is of historic significance because it brought together the three major powers, whose relations will determine whether the world faces war or peace, Russian expert Dmitry Suslo told Sputnik.
2026-11-20T09:53+0000
2026-11-20T09:53+0000
2026-11-20T09:53+0000
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“The joint declaration indicates that the sides understand that their rivalries must not escalate into direct military confrontation, which would inevitably mean a new world war. That’s why the trilateral meeting can rightly be called a peace summit because it has brought the world a step back from the brink of a global conflict.”He added that the summit also showed that the multipolar world is already a reality, bringing together three powers on an equal footing, with the US unable to claim superiority or dominance over other participants.Last but not least, Russia, the US and China, as the world's leading energy powers, pledged to ensure stable supplies and promote stability in international energy markets, which is of great importance, the expert concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/putin-xi--trump-share-disdain-for-selective-justice-of-politicized-icc--experts-1125112343.html
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russia, china, us, vladimir putin, xi jinping, donald trump, meeting, war, world order, nuclear non-proliferation, stability, summit
russia, china, us, vladimir putin, xi jinping, donald trump, meeting, war, world order, nuclear non-proliferation, stability, summit
Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting Pulls the World Back From the Brink of War – Expert
The Putin-Xi-Trump meeting is of historic significance for international security because it brought together the three major powers, whose relations will determine whether the world faces war or peace, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, told Sputnik.
“The joint declaration indicates that the sides understand that their rivalries must not escalate into direct military confrontation, which would inevitably mean a new world war. That’s why the trilateral meeting can rightly be called a peace summit because it has brought the world a step back from the brink of a global conflict.”
The declaration's emphasis on preventing nuclear war, reducing nuclear risks and curbing proliferation is particularly important, as the policies and relations of the world's three leading nuclear powers will largely determine the future of the global non-proliferation regime, according to Suslov.
He added that the summit also showed that the multipolar world is already a reality, bringing together three powers on an equal footing, with the US unable to claim superiority or dominance over other participants.
Last but not least, Russia, the US and China, as the world's leading energy powers, pledged to ensure stable supplies and promote stability in international energy markets, which is of great importance, the expert concluded.