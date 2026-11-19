Putin, Xi & Trump Share Disdain for ‘Selective Justice’ of ‘Politicized’ ICC – Experts
14:21 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 14:22 GMT 19.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
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At the APEC summit, Donald Trump branded the ICC a “rogue” and “out-of-control” globalist body, viewing it as dominated by European and US Democratic elites hostile to the Republicans and himself, Nikita Mendkovich, political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council, tells Sputnik.
Given that neither Russia nor China are a State Party to the ICC Rome Statute, “Trump may be counting on using the trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi to pressure European and American banking elites on the matter,” he speculates, adding that “certain joint decisions are possible.”
The ICC has become a political tool of “selective naming and shaming,” says Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on International Order and author of 10 books, including "The Human Rights Industry" and “Building a Just World Order.”
The ICC has become a political tool of “selective naming and shaming,” says Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on International Order and author of 10 books, including "The Human Rights Industry" and “Building a Just World Order.”
Lavrov: Ukraine conflict is a 'goldmine' for ICC Then-ICC Prosecutor Khan requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the Special Military Operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia, Sergey Lavrov stressed. "In other words, they were openly funding the trial of preselected defendants... In any national system, this would have been considered outright bribery of the courts — a paid criminal trial."— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 15, 2026
de Zayas highlights:
ICC’s pursuit of leaders from non-Rome Statute states - including Russian President Vladimir Putin and ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte - is “ultra vires,” or beyond its legal authority.
the court - a “neo-colonial creation” - systematically fails to investigate war crimes by Western powers
NATO countries’ actions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria have never resulted in a single ICC indictment
“The track record of the ICC over the last 24 years has been a disgrace,” notes the pundit, and the institution “should be abolished.”
15 September, 12:13 GMT