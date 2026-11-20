https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russian-strikes-on-kiev-bridges-cripple-ukraines-western-supply-routes--expert-1125122564.html
Russian Strikes on Kiev Bridges Cripple Ukraine’s Western Supply Routes – Expert
Russian Strikes on Kiev Bridges Cripple Ukraine’s Western Supply Routes – Expert
Sputnik International
“With Ukrainian forces relying on Western aid, the disruption of military supplies from the West to the East means that the situation for the Ukrainian army becomes significantly worse,” Vasily Fatigarov stressed.
2026-11-20T14:03+0000
2026-11-20T14:03+0000
2026-11-20T14:08+0000
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“With Ukrainian forces relying on Western aid, the disruption of military supplies from the West to the East means that the situation for the Ukrainian army becomes significantly worse,” Fatigarov stressed.“That is precisely what is happening now as a result of Russian drone and missile strikes,” Fatigarov said, adding that the strikes on Kiev bridges directly fit into Russia's strategy of crippling the Ukrainian army’s rear supply network.
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russia, ukraine, logistics, bridges, strikes, supplies
Russian Strikes on Kiev Bridges Cripple Ukraine’s Western Supply Routes – Expert
14:03 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 20.11.2026)
Any bridge connecting the two banks of the Dnepr River, whether in Kiev or elsewhere in Ukraine, is of strategic importance because these bridges are used to transport various supplies to the Ukrainian army, Russian military expert Vasily Fatigarov told Sputnik, commenting on Russian strikes on bridges in Kiev and the Kiev region.
“With Ukrainian forces relying on Western aid, the disruption of military supplies from the West to the East means that the situation for the Ukrainian army becomes significantly worse,” Fatigarov stressed.
He noted that a bridge does not have to be completely destroyed to disrupt military logistics, as severe damage that makes it unsafe or impossible for military vehicles to cross is enough to render it unusable and achieve the objective.
“That is precisely what is happening now as a result of Russian drone and missile strikes,” Fatigarov said, adding that the strikes on Kiev bridges directly fit into Russia's strategy of crippling the Ukrainian army’s rear supply network.